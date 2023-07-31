Head to Head Analysis: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) vs. Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Washington Federal 27.74% 13.74% 1.29%

Risk and Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UniCredit and Washington Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 2.09 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Washington Federal $732.73 million 2.81 $236.33 million $4.07 7.70

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Washington Federal pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for UniCredit and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 6 0 2.71 Washington Federal 0 1 2 0 2.67

UniCredit currently has a consensus target price of $15.47, suggesting a potential upside of 25.13%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Summary

Washington Federal beats UniCredit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions. In addition, it offers project finance, structured finance, debt and equity funding, commodity trade, and export finance services. Further, the company provides transactions and payment, risk management, specialized lending, and advisory, and capital market solutions. Additionally, it offers portfolio management, funds, life insurance, brokerage, and asset related services. The company serves corporate, financial institutions, institutional investors, retail, private, and wealth management clients. It operates in Africa, Asia, Australia, North America, Mexico, and European countries. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

