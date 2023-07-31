HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.70-$18.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.25 billion-$64.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.50 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.70-18.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.25. 2,012,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.00 and a 200 day moving average of $270.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

