Haywood Securities Increases Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$18.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday.

TSE ELD traded up C$0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 247,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,795. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 144.89, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.57. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$16.40.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$308.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6078244 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

