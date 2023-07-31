Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hays in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HAYPY remained flat at $14.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. Hays has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

