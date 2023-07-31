Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $72.25. 397,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,232. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

