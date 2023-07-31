Harrell Investment Partners LLC Invests $5.98 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. Eaton comprises approximately 2.1% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $211.83.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.