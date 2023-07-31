Harrell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,383. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

