Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,554,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,038. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 billion, a PE ratio of 584.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

