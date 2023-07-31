Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,551 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.08. 24,464,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,099,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

