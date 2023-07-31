Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.48 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.52 EPS.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.92. 2,044,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harmonic by 40.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,048 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 226.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 128,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 194.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

