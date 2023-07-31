Hardy Reed LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.64. 874,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,824. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

