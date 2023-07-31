Hardy Reed LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.84. 2,667,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,491. The stock has a market cap of $335.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

