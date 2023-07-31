Hardy Reed LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 626,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 350,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,768,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,847,300. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.