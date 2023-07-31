Hardy Reed LLC Buys 4,928 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.67. 125,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,789. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.