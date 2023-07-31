Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average of $382.43. The company has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

