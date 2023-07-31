H2O DAO (H2O) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.87 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.87 million and $225,561.37 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

