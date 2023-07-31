Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.12

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $84.39, with a volume of 125602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

