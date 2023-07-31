Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 35.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Groupon by 9.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.16. 234,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,852. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

