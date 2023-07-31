Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF makes up about 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVIP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GVIP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

