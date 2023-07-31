goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.35. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. goeasy has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $115.50.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

