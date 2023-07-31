Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.65

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.65 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 16540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 76,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

