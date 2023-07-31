Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires 4,794 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 783,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,144. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

