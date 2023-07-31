GICTrade Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $93.00 million and $3,893.65 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93664603 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16,131.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

