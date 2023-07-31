Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.76

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.62, with a volume of 10078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after buying an additional 620,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 203,334 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $5,777,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

