Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 675,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of CMPRF remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Gentera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

