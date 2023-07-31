Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $42.24

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.24, but opened at $41.38. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 280,726 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

