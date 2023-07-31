Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Group alerts:

Genius Group Stock Performance

GNS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 537,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Genius Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.