General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. 4,004,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,573,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

