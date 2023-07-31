General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lessened by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. 2,305,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

