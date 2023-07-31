General Electric (NYSE:GE) SVP Michael J. Holston Sells 112,614 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

GE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.24. 4,116,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

