General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.47.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $114.44. 841,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

