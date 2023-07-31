Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $56.68 on Monday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

