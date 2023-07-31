GateToken Price Hits $4.19 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $409.70 million and $507,591.86 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00014237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,462.86 or 1.00028301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002245 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,701,447 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,701,447.27464375 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.16582547 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $500,362.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

