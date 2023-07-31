Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Down 3.5%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 607,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 578,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.
In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,038,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,611,472 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,820 in the last ninety days. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
