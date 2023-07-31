Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Down 3.5%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 607,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 578,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,038,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,611,472 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,820 in the last ninety days. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 7.4% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,989,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 189,513 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 98.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,030,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 511,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

