Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

