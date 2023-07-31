Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,131,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,472,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 4.6 %

BRPHF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

