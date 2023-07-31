G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
G6 Materials Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.
About G6 Materials
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
