Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of FULT stock remained flat at $14.23 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 186,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,984. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

