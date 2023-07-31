Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Freshworks traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1300653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

