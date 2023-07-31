Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 132,351 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.29.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

