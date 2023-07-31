Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 17th

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $97.23 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

