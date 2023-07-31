Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 536 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,024,520,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

