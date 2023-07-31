Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 153.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.09. 285,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,723. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

