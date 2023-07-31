Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 419 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.85. 501,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.39. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

