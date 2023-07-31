Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 205,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 28.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $220.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,797. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.