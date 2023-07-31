Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $282.87. 251,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.41 and a 200 day moving average of $280.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.