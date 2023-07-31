Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 169,632 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

