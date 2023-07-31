Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,908,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,635.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 287.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 358,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 265,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.45.

LLY stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $452.68. 518,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,152. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.