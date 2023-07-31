Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Trimmed by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.45. 1,373,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,151. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

