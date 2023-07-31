Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Down 6.1%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 409,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 152,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Forsys Metals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$61.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.94.
About Forsys Metals
Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.
